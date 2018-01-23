Man now facing charges for killing one person, trying to kill aunt in two separate crimes

BATON ROUGE – A month after being charged with trying to kill his aunt, a man was charged with the August 2017 murder of a 64-year-old.

Kasey Gray, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jesse Chase. Police said Gray shot and killed Chase on Plank Road.

New charges were filed against Gray Monday.

Gray had been in jail since just before Christmas after being accused of trying to kill his aunt. Then, police said Gray walked into the home he shared with the woman on Madison Avenue and fired a single shot from a pistol. The woman was hit in the side of her head and she was hospitalized in ICU.

Gray was charged with attempted murder for the shooting of his aunt, who was not identified. Her condition was unknown as of this post.

