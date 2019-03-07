Man nearly forgets winning $273M lottery ticket

Photo: NY.come Mike Weirsky, back left, his mother, Shirley, front left; his friend, Barry Olah (hat and sunglasses), cousin Frank Stillo (in front of Olah), Weirsky's Aunt Mary Fegley and Weirsky's second cousin Brandon Stillo

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who almost forgot his $273 million jackpot-winning Mega Millions lottery ticket at the store where he bought it says he's going to reward the people who held it for him.



Mike Weirsky said at a news conference with lottery officials Thursday he left the tickets behind at a Quick Check store in Pohatcong Township. Someone found them and gave them to the store to hold for him.



He found out Sunday he'd won the top prize.



The 54-year-old Weirsky says he's just going to "sit back and enjoy" the money. He said the first thing he's going to is buy a new pickup truck.



Weirsky says he has been unemployed and unable to even get a job interview for the last year and a half.