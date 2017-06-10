Man locked inside gas station for hours

BATON ROUGE - A trip to the gas station was very traumatizing for one Baton Rouge man.



Plauise Broomfield went inside of the Circle K gas station on Perkins Road to buy some things and to use the restroom.



"I went to the bathroom, I wasn't in there for about ten seconds," Broomfield explained. "I had four people ahead of me, by the time I come out everybody was gone!"



Going to the gas station before work is a part of his routine, and he said he was shocked when he came out the restroom and realized he was trapped inside.



"I just panicked, I mean I panicked hard my nerves got bad," Broomfield said. He was inside of the store for two hours. Customers could not get in and he couldn't get out.



Bystanders called the police and minutes later a woman showed up with a key and unlocked door.



"If it wasn't for one of my employees and another guy, I would have still been in there."



After the incident, Broomfield said he was still not sure where the store clerk disappeared too, but he was thankful he was able to get out.



The State Fire Marshall's office is investigating this incident. They say businesses cannot be locked in a way that would prevent someone from exiting unless the building is unoccupied.



Circle K did not want to comment on this incident at the time.