Man livestreams burglar on Facebook after punching him out
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A man says he not only thwarted a break-in at his Detroit-area home, he beat up and broadcast the burglar live on social media.
WDIV-TV reports that Jonathen Abrams says he didn't know whether the man pushing through a door at his Waterford Township home Friday night was armed, so he punched him.
Abrams says he caught the man outside after his teenage daughter called and told him someone had broken in.
Abrams says he "instantly punched" the man "out cold." He then used his cellphone to livestream the down-for-the-count intruder on Facebook. He says, "if anything happened, everyone would clearly see" it was not Abrams' fault.
Court records show 32-year-old Jacob Cruz was arraigned Wednesday on a breaking and entering charge. He was not represented by an attorney.
