Man linked to several car wash burglaries arrested

PRAIRIEVILLE- Authorities have arrested a man for breaking into a car wash.

According to the release, On May 31 deputies responded to an alarm at Galvez Carwash on Highway 42. At the scene, authorities heard the suspect inside the car wash using a grinder to get inside the money boxes.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Gene McCauley.

Soon after law enforcement arrived, McCauley appeared on the roof of the building through a hole he had cut out. Deputies ordered him to come down, but McCauley refused and went back inside the business.

Once authorities made their way into the business, McCauley threatened to jump from the roof of the building. After a short struggle with authorities, McCauley was arrested.

The release states McCauley had approximately $400 in quarters and $179 in bills in his possession at the time he was arrested.

Authorities were investigating five similar burglaries in the area at different car wash businesses. While searching McCauley's home, they located steroids and drug paraphernalia.

McCauley was arrested and charged with six counts simple burglary, six counts of felony damage to property, six counts of felony theft, six counts of criminal trespass, five counts of schedule III CDS, drug paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools.