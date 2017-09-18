Man leads police on high-speed chase, returns borrowed vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A high-speed police chase along I-110 ended near downtown Baton Rouge after the driver returned the vehicle to its rightful owner Monday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the chase began on I-110 in the Zachary area and reached South Baton Rouge around 3 p.m.

Troopers say they spotted the vehicle speeding and gave chase after the driver refused to stop on I-110 South.

The chase ended around 15 minutes later after the vehicle came to a stop on Peach Street. Police revealed that the owner of the vehicle was actually the driver's aunt, and she had lent him the vehicle so he could drive to work.

The chase came to an end in front of the aunt's home. Police say 42-year-old Wesley Edwards Jr. exited the vehicle and ran into the home before police apprehended him.

Once Edwards was in custody, the vehicle was returned to the aunt at the scene.

Edwards was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest by flight, resisting an officer, DWI(third offense), reckless operation, speeding, and driving under suspension.