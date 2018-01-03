Man leads deputies on pursuit in stolen vehicle while intoxicated

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Authorities arrested a man who led them on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

At around 12: a.m. Sunday deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle traveling on LA Highway 3185 which proceeded through a four-way stop at the intersection at Talbot Avenue. The vehicle then made a left turn on red at St. Mary Street.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver, 40-year-old Roy Leonard, refused to stop. Authorities say Leonard continued northbound on St. Mary Street at a high rate of speed before eventually making a U-turn and traveling southbound.

Thibodaux Police and State Troopers responded to assist.

At one point during the purist, Leonard stopped at the intersection of St. Mary Street and Jackson Street. Officers ordered him to step out of the vehicle, but he ignored their commands and continued on Jackson Street traveling on Canal Boulevard.

Leonard then continued into Terrebonne Parish where deputies used spike strips to disable the tires. Authorities say the vehicle eventually came to a stop on West Main Street where Leonard was taken into custody.

Deputies learned the vehicle Leonard was driving was reported stolen, and Leonard had a warrant out of Lincoln Parish. Several containers of alcohol were discovered inside the vehicle, and Leonard exhibited signs of possible intoxication, according to authorities. Leonard refused to submit to a field sobriety test, but did submit to a breathalyzer test which showed him to have a blood-alcohol level of .104g%.

Leonard was booked with DWI (second offense), aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign and turn left on red. His bond is set at $113,500. Leonard is also being held as a fugitive of Lincoln Parish.