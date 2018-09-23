Man killed when car crashes during race in Louisiana

85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
September 23, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
AVONDALE, La. (AP) - A North Carolina man driving more than 200 mph (320 kph) has been killed after his vehicle crashed during a race Saturday at NOLA Motorsports Park.
  
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Glen T. Boyd says the fatality happened about 9:20 a.m. Saturday. The man's name has not been released.
  
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the man was competing in a public event, with drivers taking turns trying to establish the fastest time. Only one vehicle at a time is on the track during these "controlled runs."
  
Upon exceeding 200 mph (320 kph), officials say the man's vehicle spun and crashed. Boyd says no one else was injured.
  
NOLA Motorsports' website says a race called WannaGoFast ½ Mile Shootout was scheduled this weekend. An answering service said the race was shut down until further notice.
