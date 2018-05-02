Man killed in Wednesday shooting identified as local rapper

Photo: Instagram

BATON ROUGE - A local performing artist is dead after a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Cadillac Street, near Plank Road. Police say the victim showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, and died about an hour later.

Str8 Up Entertainment, a record label based out of Baton Rouge, identified the victim as one its rappers, Louis Robinson, also known as Louis Badazz.

He's known for his single, "Let Me Thru Dis B”, which was played by the Southern University band during one of its halftime performances last year, according to the Advocate.

It's still unclear how the shooting unfolded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.