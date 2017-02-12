83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man killed in train accident in Maringouin

2 hours 8 minutes 26 seconds ago February 12, 2017 Feb 12, 2017 Sunday, February 12 2017 February 12, 2017 1:19 PM in News
By: WBRZ-News

MARINGOUIN, LA (WBRZ) - A man was killed this morning after he tried to cross railroad tracks in front of an oncoming train.

The victim is identified as 24-year-old Patrick Marshall. Witnesses say Marshall slipped on the tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says the incident is being investigated.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days