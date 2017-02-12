83°
Man killed in train accident in Maringouin
MARINGOUIN, LA (WBRZ) - A man was killed this morning after he tried to cross railroad tracks in front of an oncoming train.
The victim is identified as 24-year-old Patrick Marshall. Witnesses say Marshall slipped on the tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says the incident is being investigated.
