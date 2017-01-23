Man killed in St. Tammany house fire, others injured

(Photo: Google Maps)

COVINGTON - St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies and firefighters responded to a fatal house fire at 72347 Forest Drive early Sunday morning.

Deputies found three people outside of the home, two of whom had suffered severe burns. They told deputies that 28-year-old Brandon Kellum was still trapped inside the house, but the fire was too extreme for responders to enter safely.

After the fire was extinguished, Kellum's body was discovered inside of the home. An autopsy ruled the cause of death to be asphyxia by smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

Additional tests are being conducted to confirm the identity of the body due to the extreme disfigurement caused by the fire. The manner of death is still unclassified at this time.

The two burn victims found outside the home were transported to a burn center in Baton Rouge for treatment.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the A.T.F., and the Louisiana Fire Marshal are still investigating the cause of the fire.