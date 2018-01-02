Man killed in motorcycle crash on LA 27 Monday night

CALCASIEU PARISH- Authorities say a man is dead after crashing the motorcycle he was on Monday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Louisiana State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA 27 near Sam Vincent Road just south of Carlyss.

Authorities say a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 48-year-old Daniel Shavor was traveling south on LA 27 when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the motorcycle causing him to be ejected.

Shavor, who was the sole occupant of the motorcycle, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time it is unknown if he was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.