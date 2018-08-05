Man killed in motorcycle crash on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - A 27-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Florida Blvd. early Friday morning.

According to Baton Rouge police, the crash occurred on Friday, August 3, around 1:45 a.m. in the 12400 block of Florida Blvd. The crash claimed the life of Brett Ausbon.

Police say Ausbon was driving a 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Florida Blvd. when he crashed into the rear end of a 2009 Ford F-150. He died at the scene.

"Speed is a determining factor for this crash," police said in a new release. The crash remains under investigation.