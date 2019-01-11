Man killed in Lake Charles officer-involved shooting

44°
Friday, January 11 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAKE CHARLES - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles.

KATC reports, the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a shooting around 1 a.m. Friday after getting a call about an armed man entering a Raceway on Martin Luther King Highway. Officers say they found the allegedly suspect a block away from the store. At some point, a gunfight broke out. 

The suspect was killed in the exchange of gunfire. The officer wasn't injured.

Authorities haven't released the name of the man killed or the officer involved in the shooting.  

