Man killed in high-speed crash on LA 1054

Thursday, December 07 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD- Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Department investigated a fatal crash on LA 1054 early this morning.

The crash occurred at 4:45 a.m. on LA 1054 near the intersection of North Road. Authorities say the crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Derek Martin.

Trooper determined that the crash occurred as Martin was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier westbound on LA 1054. Martin lost control of his vehicle as he negotiated a left-hand curve. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left and crashed into a tree.

Authorities say that Martin was not restrained at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Impairment is not considered a contributing factor in the crash, according to authorities. Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor.

