Man killed in freak overnight ATV crash

By: Trey Schmaltz

SPRINGFIELD - A 28-year-old man died after being thrown off the ATV he was riding and hit by a passing car.

Brandon Swindle of Holden was killed in the crash around midnight, State Police said.  It happened on La. 42 west of La. 43 outside of Springfield.

State Police said Swindle was riding the ATV in the travel lanes of La. 42.  He lost control of the ATV and was thrown from it.  Then, a passing vehicle hit him.

