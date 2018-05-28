77°
Latest Weather Blog
Man killed in freak overnight ATV crash
SPRINGFIELD - A 28-year-old man died after being thrown off the ATV he was riding and hit by a passing car.
Brandon Swindle of Holden was killed in the crash around midnight, State Police said. It happened on La. 42 west of La. 43 outside of Springfield.
State Police said Swindle was riding the ATV in the travel lanes of La. 42. He lost control of the ATV and was thrown from it. Then, a passing vehicle hit him.
********************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
USS Kidd set to hold annual Memorial Day service
-
Texas Brotherhood Ride honors fallen heroes, EBRSO Lt. Shawn Anderson
-
'Max Gruver Act' to be signed into law this week
-
American flags placed at national cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day
-
BRPD arrests man suspected in at least nine separate robberies