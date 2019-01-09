Man killed in fiery late night crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH - At approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday Louisiana State Police were called to a single vehicle fatal crash in Livingston Parish.

The crash was reported on LA 42 east of LA 63. Authorities say, the crash claimed the life of 46-year-old James Brunet.

The crash happened when Brunet was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 eastbound on LA 42. For unknown reasons, Brunet ran off the roadway while negotiating a curve. After leaving the roadway, Brunet's truck hit some trees before catching on fire.

Brunet was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, authorities aren't sure if impairment was a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was taken from Brunet and was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.