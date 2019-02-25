Man killed in early morning crash in Livingston Parish

ALBANY - A man was killed after his vehicle ran off a rural stretch of highway and flipped over early Monday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 2 a.m. on LA 43 near LA 442. Investigators say Ciro Demonica Jr, 55, was driving on the highway when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned into a ditch.

Demonica was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and he was pronounced dead by the parish coroner.

It's unclear at this time if impairment was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.