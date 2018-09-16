Man killed in early morning crash in Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE – A man from Donaldsonville died in a crash along the bayou southwest of Plaquemine in Iberville Parish early Saturday morning.

Randy Edwards, 35, was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck. Edwards, State Police said, ran off the road in a curve on La. 75 south of La. 3066. As he crashed, he hit a utility pole and his truck flipped over. Edwards was thrown from the vehicle.

Troopers said in a news release, Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt and impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m.

