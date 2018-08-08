90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man killed female patient, himself at hospital

1 hour 51 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 August 08, 2018 11:35 AM August 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN
VALHALLA, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a man shot a female patient in her suburban New York City hospital bed, and then killed himself.
  
Police converged on Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla on Wednesday morning after a report of gunshots inside the building.
  
Police say the female patient was in a hospital room when the gunman entered and shot her. The gunman was on the floor when officers arrived. They are still trying to determine the relationship between the victim and shooter.
  
Police said armed security is on duty 24 hours a day and they responded immediately. It's unknown how many shots were fired.
  
Photos posted on The Journal News and social media show police blocking the entrance to the hospital and workers in lab coats and scrubs gathered outside it.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days