Man killed female patient, himself at hospital

Photo: CNN

VALHALLA, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a man shot a female patient in her suburban New York City hospital bed, and then killed himself.

Police converged on Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla on Wednesday morning after a report of gunshots inside the building.

Police say the female patient was in a hospital room when the gunman entered and shot her. The gunman was on the floor when officers arrived. They are still trying to determine the relationship between the victim and shooter.

Police said armed security is on duty 24 hours a day and they responded immediately. It's unknown how many shots were fired.

Photos posted on The Journal News and social media show police blocking the entrance to the hospital and workers in lab coats and scrubs gathered outside it.