Man killed at homeless encampment in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a man living in a homeless encampment was killed in a shooting near the French Quarter.
News outlets report that the unidentified man died Sunday morning only feet from the tent where he lived under an Interstate 10 overpass.
Video and photos show crime scene tape near the intersection of Canal Street and North Claiborne Avenue, where people often stay in tents or on pallets.
The scene is a few blocks away from the heart of the French Quarter.
Authorities haven't said whether there are any suspects in the killing.
