Man killed after being hit by two vehicles while bicycling on highway

LABADIEVILLE - A 42-year-old man died after being hit and run over by two different vehicles while bicycling along an Assumption Parish highway Saturday.

Eugene Russell, Jr., died, State Police said.

Russell was hit as he crossed into the path of an oncoming vehicle on La. 308 around 7 o'clock Saturday evening. The driver of the approaching vehicle tried to stop, police said, but couldn't. Russell was knocked off his bike and into the other lane of travel where he was hit by another passing car.

Russell died at the scene, troopers said in a news release.

No charges have been filed.

