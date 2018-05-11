Man kicks down front door of Prairieville home, steals box of jewelry

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are looking for a man who forced his way into a home and stole a number of valuables Wednesday.

The theft occurred at a house on Provence Point Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says a man and woman pulled up outside the home in a white Ford pickup truck.

According to deputies, the man kicked in the front door of the home and went straight to the master bedroom. There, he grabbed the box of jewelry before running back out of the house.

Deputies say the woman stayed in the truck while the man burglarized the home.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.