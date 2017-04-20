81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man jailed on charges he financially exploited federal judge

34 minutes 32 seconds ago April 20, 2017 Apr 20, 2017 Thursday, April 20 2017 April 20, 2017 10:51 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAKE CHARLES - A Louisiana man has been jailed on charges he financially exploited a federal judge while working as her personal assistant.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement that 28-year-old Justin Gray turned himself in Wednesday after investigators obtained a warrant to arrest him on charges of forgery and unauthorized use of a credit card.

Parish prosecutor Cynthia Killingsworth said Gray worked as an assistant to U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi, who took medical leave in December.

A police report identifies Minaldi as the alleged victim in the case against Gray, who allegedly misused Minaldi's credit cards and checking account to rack up more than $51,000 in debt.

Court records unsealed last week revealed Minaldi was required to get treatment for severe alcoholism.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days