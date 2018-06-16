79°
Man injured in shooting on Victoria Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was injured in a shooting on Victoria Drive Saturday evening.
Police said they were investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of Victoria Drive.
Officials said the man was in serious but stable condition when transported from the scene. Police described his injures as non-life threatening.
