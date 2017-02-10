49°
Man injured in shooting at Airline Highway motel

3 hours 12 minutes 6 seconds ago February 09, 2017 Feb 9, 2017 Thursday, February 09 2017 February 09, 2017 11:41 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - BRPD is responding to a reported shooting at a motel near Airline Highway.

Officers responded to the Wood Acres Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive

One victim, described as a white male, was transported by ambulance. His condition is currently unknown.


This is a developing story. Stay tune for details.

