Man injured in fall from float during Mardi Gras parade

1 hour 11 minutes 23 seconds ago February 27, 2017 Feb 27, 2017 Monday, February 27 2017 February 27, 2017 12:17 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via Google Maps

NEW ORLEANS- Police say a man fell off a float and injured himself near the end of a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.

New Orleans police told The Times-Picayune the man was riding in the Krewe of Thoth parade around 5:10 p.m. Sunday. The man fell near Gravier and Tchoupitoulas Streets. A krewe representative says the man suffered a head injury.

Krewe spokesman Penny Larsen says the man had a concussion but was reported to be responsive.

