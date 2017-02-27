Man injured in fall from float during Mardi Gras parade

NEW ORLEANS- Police say a man fell off a float and injured himself near the end of a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.



New Orleans police told The Times-Picayune the man was riding in the Krewe of Thoth parade around 5:10 p.m. Sunday. The man fell near Gravier and Tchoupitoulas Streets. A krewe representative says the man suffered a head injury.



Krewe spokesman Penny Larsen says the man had a concussion but was reported to be responsive.