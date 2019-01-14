Man injured in accidental shooting at Denham Springs Walmart

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was injured in an accidental shooting at an area store in Denham Springs Sunday night.

The incident was reported at the Walmart on S. Range Avenue in Livingston Parish around 9 p.m. According to the police department, the victim was attempting to buy a gun from a seller when the accident happened.

The victim was inspecting the gun when a round accidentally fired hitting him in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities say that after the shooting, the gun was thrown in a nearby creek by the person trying to sell it. Police charged the man with obstruction of justice.