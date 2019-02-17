Man injured after shooter opens fire on house, car overnight

BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting late Friday when police said an unknown person opened fire on a house and car from a separate passing car.

The gunfire erupted outside a house in the 3000 block of Crestwood around 10 p.m. Police described a barrage of gunfire fired toward the home and a vehicle in front of the residence.

A man sitting in the car out front of the house was hit by the gunfire and was hurt, police said. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening.

A WBRZ news crew on the scene recorded video of a car haphazardly parked in the front yard of the home, rolled off and away from the edge of the street.

Police said there were no suspects. A motive for the shooting was not available.

The shooting happened on the back street of a usually quiet neighborhood off Cedarcrest near its intersection with Coursey.

