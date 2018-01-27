Latest Weather Blog
Man injured after near 60-foot fall from bucket truck Friday morning
PRIDE – A parish worker fell out of a bucket truck Friday.
The man, who was not identified, was cutting limbs along a roadway in rural East Baton Rouge when he fell between fifty and sixty feet, the Pride Fire Department said. When emergency crews arrived, the man was on the roof of the truck, waiting for help. He'd suffered moderate injuries, authorities said.
Firefighters, sheriff's deputies and other DPW workers at the scene helped bring the man down using a spine board and rescue rope. An ambulance then rushed the man to a hospital.
His condition is unknown but sources said he was conscious and talking with first responders.
“I would like to thank EBRSO and DPW workers for their help in assisting the Pride Fire Department with this rescue,” Deputy Chief Dakota Kelley said in a statement.
