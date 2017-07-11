Man indicted in massage therapist's murder

DENHAM SPRINGS - A grand jury has indicted a man for the murder of a massage therapist after she was killed at one of her appointments.

According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, a Livingston Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment for 25-year-old Christopher Landry for one count of second degree murder. Landry was arrested June 5 for the murder of 24-year-old Kayla Ann Denham.

Denham was found in a barn on property at 30709 Dunn Road in Denham Springs June 6, after she'd been missing for a day. Family and friends reported her missing after she never returned home from an early morning appointment at the address a day earlier.

Her car was found pushed into some woods near the address and deputies found the body not long after. Christopher Landry was soon charged in connection with the case.

Landry is scheduled for arraignment on July 24, 2017.