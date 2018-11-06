Man indicted in Baton Rouge couple's murder facing new charges after pills found in jail cell

BATON ROUGE - One of two men indicted in the killing of a Baton Rouge couple was booked on new charges after deputies discovered prescription drugs in his jail cell.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, jail employees discovered the contraband during a routine shakedown of Ernesto Alonso's cell in late October. Arrest records say guards discovered a large number of pills hidden inside two decks of cards beside a toilet.

Alonso allegedly admitted the pills were his, telling deputies he had bought them from another person over the course of several months. The pills were later identified as Neurontin and Vistaril, drugs used to treat pain and anxiety.

Alonso is charged in the 2015 deaths of Denis and Suzanne Duplantier. Authorities said Alonso and Frank Garcia were responsible for kidnapping the couple from their home, killing them and dumping their bodies in Hammond.

Arrest records said Alonso worked for the couple as a handyman and lived on the couple's property before the murders. It's believed he and Garcia were aiming to rob a safe inside the Duplantier's home.

Both men are set for separate trials in March.