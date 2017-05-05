Man indicted for LSU abduction near sorority house

BATON ROUGE – A man has been indicted for the abduction of a woman near a sorority house on LSU's campus.

According to court documents, Frank Herrera was indicted on charges of second degree kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated rape.

Arrest records say a female LSU student was kidnapped at gunpoint on March 15 after she parked her car behind a sorority house on the campus. After she parked and walked a short distance, police say Herrera forced the victim back into her car.

Police said that Herrera drove the victim to a location off campus while holding her at gunpoint. He then made her perform sexual acts while he continued to hold her at gunpoint.

Arrest records say, Herrera drove the victim to a store on Government Street and told her to go inside to buy condoms. She was able to call for help while inside and Herrera left the area in the victim's car.

LSU Police Department detectives found a black beanie hat in the vehicle with Herrera's name on it along with an iPhone case that matched the victim's and a small black pistol during a search of his room.

According to arrest records, Herrera confessed to the crime.