Man indicted after drugs found inside home, warehouse

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges following a 2018 arrest.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Jason Gagliano on August 17 on domestic battery charges. Deputies also found a gun, a small number of drugs, and $500,000 inside his home off LA 1022.

The arrest led authorities to Gagliano's warehouses in Baton Rouge, where they found more than a pound and a half of methamphetamine, marijuana, and 33 firearms with ammunition.

Authorities say Gagliano was charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.