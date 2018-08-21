93°
Man in US illegally charged with Iowa college student's death
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Police say a man in the country illegally has been charged with murder in the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.
A charge of first-degree murder has been filed against 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera. If convicted, the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Investigators say they used surveillance video in tracking down Rivera. The video showed Tibbetts jogging in a rural area near her hometown of Brooklyn as well as Rivera’s car.
Police had searched the area but noted her body was found in a field, covered with corn stalks.
