93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man in US illegally charged with Iowa college student's death

39 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 August 21, 2018 4:46 PM August 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Police say a man in the country illegally has been charged with murder in the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.

A charge of first-degree murder has been filed against 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera. If convicted, the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Investigators say they used surveillance video in tracking down Rivera. The video showed Tibbetts jogging in a rural area near her hometown of Brooklyn as well as Rivera’s car.

Police had searched the area but noted her body was found in a field, covered with corn stalks.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days