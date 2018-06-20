Man in UPS uniform tries to rob local business at gunpoint

Photo: Google Earth

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man dressed in a UPS uniform tried and failed to rob a payday loan business Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. at the Check Into Cash on Coursey Boulevard. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a man wearing a UPS uniform entered the store armed with a gun.

The would-be thief apparently tried to break into the business' safe but fled through the back door after he failed to do so.

Deputies say no one was hurt and the incident is still being investigated. UPS tells WBRZ it is working with local authorities on the investigation.

Check back for updates.