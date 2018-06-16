84°
Man in serious condition after near-drowning
BATON ROUGE - A man is in serious condition after nearly drowning early Saturday afternoon.
According to authorities, the incident took place around 12:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Columns Way off of Antioch Road.
The man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. Authorities say he was awake and responding.
No further information was available. Check back for updates.
