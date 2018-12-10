Man in possession of stolen property facing felony charges

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a man after getting a call about a stolen boat and trailer.

On December 4, authorities responded to an address on Pertuis Road in reference to the theft. During the investigation, deputies identified 38-year-old Dustin Capell as a suspect.

Deputies conducted surveillance on Capell's residence and initiated a traffic stop as he attempted to leave on December 6. It was later discovered that the vehicle he was in had been reported stolen a year ago.

Campell has been charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony theft, and having an expired driver's license.