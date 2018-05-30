WANTED: Man in Livingston Parish takes off after loading pick-up truck with stolen lawn chairs

MAUREPAS- Authorities are searching for a man who pulled up to a store, loaded his truck with lawn chairs and then took off without paying.

The incident happened May 19 at a store in Maurepas. Authorities say the man pulled into the parking lot and loaded three chairs into his blue Dodge pick-up. He then drove off, taking the chairs with him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.