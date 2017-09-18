88°
Man in horror-film mask shoots 3 in Mississippi; 1 killed

27 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, September 18 2017 Sep 18, 2017 September 18, 2017 12:23 PM September 18, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WAPT
JACKSON, Miss. - Police say a man wearing a Jason Voorhees mask from the horror movie "Friday the 13th" shot three people in Mississippi, killing one and injuring two.
  
The Clarion-Ledger reports that 30-year-old Kendrick Hughes was shot dead at the Pine Ridge Apartments in Jackson on Sunday afternoon. Two others were injured. Their conditions were not known Monday.
  
Sgt. Derrick Jordan says the suspect came from behind one of the apartment buildings with a handgun and shot the three victims, who were standing together. The suspect fled the scene on foot.
  
Jordan said a motive is unknown.
  
Police canvassed the area Sunday, talking to witnesses and looking for leads as to the gunman's identity.

