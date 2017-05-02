Man in deputies' slaying arrested for parole violations

BASTROP - A Louisiana man with ties to the "sovereign citizen" movement, a radical anti-government group, and who was on parole in connection with the 2012 ambush slaying of two St. John the Baptist Parish sheriff's deputies, has been jailed in Morehouse Parish for parole violations.



The Bastrop Daily Enterprise reports Derrick D. Smith, of Bastrop, was arrested Saturday after an alert notified authorities that his home monitoring device had been tampered with.



Smith served nearly five years of a 12-year sentence for a 2013 conviction for accessory after the fact to attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was released April 1 but ordered to wear the monitoring device and observe a nightly curfew.