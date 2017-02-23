Man in custody after escaping from Plaquemine courthouse

PLAQUEMINE – A man briefly escaped custody at the Iberville Parish Courthouse in Plaquemine Thursday.

Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WBRZ that Jammie Dennis was sentenced to 30 days in jail at court Thursday morning. As he was being escorted from the courthouse, Dennis broke away, climbed a fence and got into his Chevrolet Camaro.

Stassi said the man fled for 10 miles before being taken into custody again.