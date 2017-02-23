79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man in custody after escaping from Plaquemine courthouse

1 hour 56 minutes 55 seconds ago February 23, 2017 Feb 23, 2017 Thursday, February 23 2017 February 23, 2017 12:23 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

PLAQUEMINE – A man briefly escaped custody at the Iberville Parish Courthouse in Plaquemine Thursday. 

Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WBRZ that Jammie Dennis was sentenced to 30 days in jail at court Thursday morning. As he was being escorted from the courthouse, Dennis broke away, climbed a fence and got into his Chevrolet Camaro.

Stassi said the man fled for 10 miles before being taken into custody again. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days