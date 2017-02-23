79°
Latest Weather Blog
Man in custody after escaping from Plaquemine courthouse
PLAQUEMINE – A man briefly escaped custody at the Iberville Parish Courthouse in Plaquemine Thursday.
Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WBRZ that Jammie Dennis was sentenced to 30 days in jail at court Thursday morning. As he was being escorted from the courthouse, Dennis broke away, climbed a fence and got into his Chevrolet Camaro.
Stassi said the man fled for 10 miles before being taken into custody again.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One year after deadly tornadoes struck south Louisiana
-
Soldier reunites with family and friends at Baton Rouge airport
-
Teen crash victim remembered with balloon release
-
After a dozen floods, man moves into flood-free home
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: State Police back out of investigation into Sheriff Captain