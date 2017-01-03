Man in Army uniform threatens to bomb Walmart after caught shoplifting

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a man, dressed in a U.S. Army uniform, who threatened to bomb a Walmart after he was caught shoplifting Monday.

Keyon Pullins, 23, was arrested for theft of goods over $500, terrorizing, impersonation of a veteran and simple burglary.

The incident happened on Monday at the Walmart on North Mall Drive. Pullins entered the store, collected a green plastic bin and went to the liquor section. He collected five bottles of vodka and put them inside the bin. He then collected five bottles of Crown Royal and tried to put them in the bin as well, but they would not fit. He got one more bottle of vodka and shoved it in the bin and put a lid over to hide them, according to arrest records.

Pullins then went to the outdoor section and put eight packs of shotgun shells in his pockets. He tried to exit the store with the items through the tire and auto section, however managers stopped him.

He asked the managers to let him go because he was in the military. When managers would not let him go, Pullins then yelled and cursed at them and stated that he "will get a bomb from ISIS and blow this place up," arrest records state.

After deputies arrived, Pullins admitted that he was still trying to get into the military since it was noticed that he had no name tag on his uniform. He stated that he got the uniform from a ranking supervisor who told him not to wear it and said that he was not serious about the bomb threat.

According to EBRSO, Pullins was previously caught for theft at the Walmart on O'neal Lane on Oct. 27. Additionally, he had an active felony warrant for theft.

Pullins was arrested on the above charges and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.