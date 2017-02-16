Man hurt in shooting after possible robbery on Runnymede Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Police say one person was hurt after a shooting during a possible robbery at an apartment complex near Highway 61 Wednesday night.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 10000 block of Runnymede Avenue and Magna Carta Place. One man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. BRPD said Thursday morning that the victim's status had changed to life-threatening.

Police say the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

