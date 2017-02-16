43°
Latest Weather Blog
Man hurt in shooting after possible robbery on Runnymede Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Police say one person was hurt after a shooting during a possible robbery at an apartment complex near Highway 61 Wednesday night.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 10000 block of Runnymede Avenue and Magna Carta Place. One man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. BRPD said Thursday morning that the victim's status had changed to life-threatening.
Police say the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Councilman hosts community conversation
-
Residents weigh in on expulsion debate against Troy Brown
-
Young worshipers flock to Denham Springs church for first time since flood
-
Dispute between Ascension neighbors over zoning issue
-
ATF Agent: Bombs confiscated from Baton Rouge man designed to kill