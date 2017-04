Man hurt in Jefferson Avenue shooting

BATON ROUGE – One man was hurt in a shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:23 a.m. in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue. Baton Rouge Police could not say how serious the injuries are at this time.

