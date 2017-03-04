61°
Man hospitalized after shooting on Kansas Street
BATON ROUGE - A man was reportedly shot in the leg on Kansas Street Saturday.
The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night. Sources say the man has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his lower leg.
The victim is now in stable condition.
A WBRZ news unit is at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
