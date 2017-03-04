61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man hospitalized after shooting on Kansas Street

1 hour 4 minutes 19 seconds ago March 04, 2017 Mar 4, 2017 Saturday, March 04 2017 March 04, 2017 7:30 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A man was reportedly shot in the leg on Kansas Street Saturday.

The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night. Sources say the man has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his lower leg.

The victim is now in stable condition.

A WBRZ news unit is at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days