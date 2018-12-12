Man holds delivery driver at gunpoint, flees without taking money or food

THIBODAUX - Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly held a delivery driver at gunpoint and fled without taking anything.

The incident was reported on December 5 shortly after 9 p.m. According to the Thibodaux Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 1400 block of Himalaya Avenue. At the scene, the victim said he was a delivery driver for a local restaurant.

According to the police department, a customer called in to place an order and asked for the driver to call them once at the address. The driver later learned the residence was unoccupied and for sale.

After knocking on the door, the victim called the number the customer gave the restaurant. Reports say as the driver attempted to return to his vehicle, he was approached by a man with a gun.

The suspect demanded everything the victim had. The driver told authorities all he had in his possession was $4 in cash. For unknown reasons, the suspect fled the scene on foot without taking the food or the cash.

The investigation led to the customer's number being tracked and found it belonged to 18-year-old Malik Smith. A search warrant was issued and executed on Smith's residence.

While authorities searched his residence, Smith returned and was detained. Inside the residence, detectives found a BB gun made to look like a Glock handgun. Authorities say the gun matched the description of the one used in the robbery on December 5.

Smith was taken to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and charged with armed robbery. His bond is set at $75,000.