69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man hit on head with hammer, sent to hospital

1 hour 32 minutes 14 seconds ago February 10, 2017 Feb 10, 2017 Friday, February 10 2017 February 10, 2017 7:30 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - A man is going to the hospital after a woman attacked him with a hammer Friday evening, according to BRPD.

According to BRPD officials, a female is in custody after she struck a male with a blunt object.

Sources on scene say a woman hurled a hammer at the man's head on Gus Young Avenue.

The man is being transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to officers.

The female's charges are unknown at this time.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days