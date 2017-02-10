69°
Man hit on head with hammer, sent to hospital
BATON ROUGE - A man is going to the hospital after a woman attacked him with a hammer Friday evening, according to BRPD.
According to BRPD officials, a female is in custody after she struck a male with a blunt object.
Sources on scene say a woman hurled a hammer at the man's head on Gus Young Avenue.
The man is being transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to officers.
The female's charges are unknown at this time.