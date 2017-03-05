66°
Man hit, killed walking on Joor Road overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man died late Saturday night after being hit as he walked across Joor Road.
State Police said it was unclear why Andrew Mulkey, 51, of Zachary was crossing the highway. Mulkey was hit by a small Jeep SUV as he crossed the highway north of Greenwell Springs Road.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday.
It is unknown if Mulkey was impaired at the time of the crash, but a toxicology sample will be taken for analysis. The driver of the SUV was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.
