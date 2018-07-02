Man hit, killed by police car overnight; Officer on leave

BATON ROUGE – A 51-year-old man died after being hit by a police car late Saturday.

Baton Rouge Police said the officer involved was placed on leave per department policy as investigators look into the crash.

John Payne died, police said, after he was struck by the cruiser in the 2600 block of Florida Boulevard near North Eugene around 10 p.m. Saturday. Payne was crossing the street and was hit by the Baton Rouge Police car.

“Speed does not appear to be a factor in this crash,” a police spokesperson said in a statement Sunday. The officer involved in this crash was not injured and has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The officer’s name was not released.